Kruz Newz: Thousands of Cheerleaders May Have Been Exposed to Mumps at Dallas Convention Center

More than 28,000 athletes and 2,600 coaches have been warned that they may have been exposed to mumps last month at a national competition in Dallas. Texas health officials say a person from another state had mumps and so far no one in Texas has developed mumps, but they must be alert for symptoms until March 22!

 

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

