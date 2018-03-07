J Kruz
Kruz Newz: McDonald’s Just Now Started Selling Fresh Beef!!

JKruz
McDonalds

Source: GETTY / Getty

McDonald’s just announced that fresh beef is now in Quarter Pounders and Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches at some of their restaurants. Fresh beef burgers are available in  Atlanta,  Charlotte, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh and Salt Lake City! Sorry DFW!!

