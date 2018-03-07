Kruz Newz: McDonald’s Just Now Started Selling Fresh Beef!!

McDonald’s just announced that fresh beef is now in Quarter Pounders and Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches at some of their restaurants. Fresh beef burgers are available in Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh and Salt Lake City! Sorry DFW!!

