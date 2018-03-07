Kruz Newz: Is Texas America’s Sexiest accent?

4 reads Leave a comment
Texas made the list at #5 but the Southern accent came in at #1. We were surprised that a New Orleans accent didn’t make the list at all.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
1. Deep South (20%)
2. New Yorker (18%)
3. Bostonian (17%)
4. Southern Californian (16%)
5. Texan (14%)
6. Midwestern (10%)
7. Minnesotan (5%)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kruz Newz: Pizza Hut is Back with Sneakers that Order your Pizza!
Kruz Newz: Replacing Detention with Yoga!?!
Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)
6 photos Launch gallery
Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)
1. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 1 of 6
2. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 2 of 6
3. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 3 of 6
4. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 4 of 6
5. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 5 of 6
6. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 6 of 6
comments – Add Yours