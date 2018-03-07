Kruz Newz: Is Texas America’s Sexiest accent?

Texas made the list at #5 but the Southern accent came in at #1. We were surprised that a New Orleans accent didn’t make the list at all.

1. Deep South (20%)

2. New Yorker (18%)

3. Bostonian (17%)

4. Southern Californian (16%)

5. Texan (14%)

6. Midwestern (10%)

7. Minnesotan (5%)

