Kruz Newz: Replacing Detention with Yoga!?!

I think this is a really cool and creative way to punish the students for misbehaving. Instead of sitting in a class they have them exercising and meditating which is probably more beneficial to them so I’m all for this. What say you?

Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)

 

