Kruz Newz: Texas Makes the List, Happiest Cities in America

Texas always make these lists at least this one is a positive one!

Top 10 happiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

1. Fremont, Calif.

2. Bismarck, N.D.

3. San Jose, Calif.

4. Pearl City, Hawaii

5. Plano, Texas

6. Fargo, N.D.

7. Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. Irvine, Calif.

9. Huntington Beach, Calif.

10. Grand Prairie, Texas

