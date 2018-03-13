97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Did OJ Simpson Confess To Murder? (VIDEO)

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According CNN, on this lost 2006 FOX interview, O.J. confessed to murdering his ex-wife Nicole and Ron.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

 

 

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

Continue reading Did OJ Simpson Confess To Murder? (VIDEO)

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

murder , O.J. Simpson , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White People Swear All Black People Look Alike,…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Rae Sremmurd
Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi AKA Rae Sremmurd…
 23 hours ago
03.12.18
That Moment When You Thought You Were Alone,…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Ever Seen A Cat Stand Up Tall? Get…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Chance The Rapper Honors Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, &…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Wish Lil Uzi Vert & XXXTentacion Sounded Less…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
NBA All-Star Game 2015
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
That Tragic Moment When You Realize The Weekend…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Struggle Answers To Basic Questions…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Nailed It: You Can’t Watch This Video Without…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Aspiring Comedian Turns Slavery Into An Episode Of…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins Give GlobalGrind A…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
photos