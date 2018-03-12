Evergreen Content
Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried “Hamburgers” Made Out Of Mushrooms And Chickpeas?

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods.  In this video, he’ll show you how to make “hamburgers” out of mushrooms and chickpeas.

What You Will Need

This recipe yields  about 8 burgers.

  • 2 Portobello Mushrooms
  • 2 Cups Cooked Chickpeas
  • 2 tsp. Onion Powder
  • 2 tsp. Himalayan Sea Salt
  • 2 tsp. Oregano
  • 1/2 Cup Cilantro
  • 1/4 Cup Garbanzo Bean Flour
  • 1/2 tsp. Cayenne
  • 1/2 Cup Green Peppers
  • 1/2 Cup Red and White Onions
  • Food Processor or Blender
  • 1/4 Measurement Cup

Directions

  1. Dice the vegetables and chop the Portobello Mushrooms into chunks.
  2. Place all of the ingredients in the food processor and blend it together for about 3 minutes.
  3. Check the consistency of the blend and add more flour if it appears too wet, once done add it to a bowl.
  4. Pour some grapeseed oil onto your cooking surface at medium-high heat.
  5. Scoop the burger blend into a 1/4 measurement cup and turn it over on your cooking surface.
  6. Let the burgers cook for about 3-5 minutes on each side before flipping. Be very careful when flipping so that the burgers stay together.
  7. Enjoy your Alkaline Mushroom/Chickpea Burgers!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos