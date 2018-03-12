New Music
New Music: Waka Flocka "Bodak Yellow Remix" (Explicit Audio)

New music by Waka Flocka titled “Bodak Yellow Remix.”

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos