New Music: Waka Flocka “Bodak Yellow Remix” (Explicit Audio)

New music by Waka Flocka titled “Bodak Yellow Remix.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Waka Flocka (Photo Gallery)
19 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Waka Flocka (Photo Gallery)
1. Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. Waka Flocka & Tammy Visit Music ChoiceSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Okeechobee Music FestivalSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Toya Wright's Players Ball Birthday BashSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. 59th Annual DAYTONA 500Source:Getty 5 of 19
6. Waka Flocka Visits Music ChoiceSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 23, 2017Source:Getty 7 of 19
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. DJ Holiday Birthday Celebration Hosted by French Montana, Nipsy, TY$ And WakaSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. 'No Cap' Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The YearSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Who's Next Hot 97 With Chaz FrenchSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Waka Flocka Hosts GoldroomSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. Blitz Music ShowcaseSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. 13 Annual Car And Bike Show - The Ultimate Automotive ExperienceSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. 2017 Sloss Music And Arts FestivalSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. 2017 Billboard HOT 100 Music FestivalSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. 'No Cap' Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The YearSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Vans Warped Tour 2016 - Auburn, WASource:Getty 18 of 19
19. Blitz Music ShowcaseSource:Getty 19 of 19
