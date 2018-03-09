97.9 The Beat TV News
Local News: 2 Killed At Strip Club In Texas (VIDEO)

According to CBS11 News, 2 employees where killed in a strip club Thursday night in Aledo, Texas (about an hour outside of Dallas). As of Friday, two suspects have been taken into custody and booked on murder charges.

-Farlin Ave

Aledo , shooting , strip club , TM

