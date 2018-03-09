Local News: 2 Killed At Strip Club In Texas (VIDEO)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, 2 employees where killed in a strip club Thursday night in Aledo, Texas (about an hour outside of Dallas). As of Friday, two suspects have been taken into custody and booked on murder charges.

Police seek gunman after 2 people killed in Aledo Gentlemen's Club https://t.co/prXG8Wgu8r pic.twitter.com/fqgRHZcODn — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 9, 2018

