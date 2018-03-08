97.9 The Beat TV News
Crazy News: An Orangutan Caught On Film Smoking A Cigarette (VIDEO)

farlinave
36 reads
According to CBS11 News, an orangutan in an Indonesian zoo was caught on film–smoking a cigarette. From the looks of this video, it doesn’t look like it’s this animal’s first puff.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

indonesia , orangutan , smoking

photos