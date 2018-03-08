Crazy News: An Orangutan Caught On Film Smoking A Cigarette (VIDEO)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, an orangutan in an Indonesian zoo was caught on film–smoking a cigarette. From the looks of this video, it doesn’t look like it’s this animal’s first puff.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: