Crazy News: An Orangutan Caught On Film Smoking A Cigarette (VIDEO)

According to CBS11 News, an orangutan in an Indonesian zoo was caught on film–smoking a cigarette. From the looks of this video, it doesn’t look like it’s this animal’s first puff.
