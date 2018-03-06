Join Us At The AIDS Walk At The Martin Luther King Jr Community Center In Dallas On March 24th!

Join us at the AIDS Walk on Saturday March 24th! The 5K walk/run kicks off at 8AM. This year’s theme “End AIDS Together” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted.

Our host is the historical Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center located at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The 5K walk’s route will begin at the MLK Center continuing through other historical areas of South Dallas and winding back to the MLK Center. Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the walk starts at 10:00 AM. Live music and fun activities courtesy of community partners will headline the opening ceremonies.

Funds raised will support the programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. whose mission is to empower persons infected and affected by HIV/AIDS with emphasis on African-American MSM’s, through prevention, advocacy, education, peer support and emergency financial assistance.

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas or Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com or contact Auntjuan Wiley, Event Chair at 469.410.3755 .

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available now.

For more information on how you can set up your team or donation please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-walk-south-dallas-2018-tickets-36911058971

