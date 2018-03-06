Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Join Us At The AIDS Walk At The Martin Luther King Jr Community Center In Dallas On March 24th!

Jazze
2 reads
Leave a comment

Join us at the AIDS Walk on Saturday March 24th! The 5K walk/run kicks off at 8AM. This year’s theme “End AIDS Together” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted.

Our host is the historical Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center located at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The 5K walk’s route will begin at the MLK Center continuing through other historical areas of South Dallas and winding back to the MLK Center. Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the walk starts at 10:00 AM. Live music and fun activities courtesy of community partners will headline the opening ceremonies.

Funds raised will support the programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. whose mission is to empower persons infected and affected by HIV/AIDS with emphasis on African-American MSM’s, through prevention, advocacy, education, peer support and emergency financial assistance.

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas or Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com or contact Auntjuan Wiley, Event Chair at 469.410.3755 .

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available now.

AIDS Walk Flyer

Source: Auntjuan “Mr. Community” Wiley / Auntjuan “Mr. Community” Wiley

For more information on how you can set up your team or donation please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-walk-south-dallas-2018-tickets-36911058971

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

AIDS Walk , Community Center , hiv , martin luther king jr.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Join Us At The AIDS Walk At The Martin Luther King Jr Community Center In Dallas On March 24th!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty…
 2 hours ago
03.06.18
Watching This Plantain Get Sliced & Fried Will…
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
Drag Queens Everywhere Came For RuPaul’s Neck This…
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
Friends Become Enemies When Ghetto Spider-Man Battles Famous…
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
Warning: If You’re Traveling To Florida, Beware Of…
 5 hours ago
03.06.18
Women’s History: Can You Name All 8 Black…
 5 hours ago
03.06.18
Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s…
 20 hours ago
03.05.18
If You Ever Have To Crash A Party…
 21 hours ago
03.05.18
Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On…
 21 hours ago
03.05.18
ICYMI: Kenan Thompson Appears As LaVar Ball On…
 21 hours ago
03.05.18
What If The Stuff That Happened In Scary…
 22 hours ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Disney Movies Have Been Stealing From Each Other…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Ayye: Here’s Our Post Oscars, New Week, March…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
photos