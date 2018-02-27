DJ Kayotik
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Quality Control’s got the industry on lock.So it only makes sense that  it’s founders Coach K and Pierre “Pee” Thomas grace the cover of Complex’ digital issue with their star roster artist Migos and Lil Yachty. You can check out the full story here.

