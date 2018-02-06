Drake Surprises Miami High School and College Students with Money and Music

Drake surprised a bunch of students at Miami High School yesterday and had them lit when he announced plans to film portions of the video for his number one song “God’s Plan” right there at their school. After the shoot, he gave a $25,000 check to the school.

Say what you want but @Drake said the high is the best high school in Miami 🤷🏽‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/DPFnAfGBR7 — Cesar Flores (@Cesar6934) February 5, 2018

He kept the surprises going while in Miami as he presented a check for $50,000 to a University of Miami student named Destiny James.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: