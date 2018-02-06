Entertainment News
Drake Surprises Miami High School and College Students with Money and Music

Drake surprised a bunch of students at Miami High School yesterday and had them lit when he announced plans to film portions of the video for his number one song “God’s Plan” right there at their school. After the shoot, he gave a $25,000 check to the school.

He kept the surprises going while in Miami as he presented a check for $50,000 to a University of Miami student named Destiny James.

This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan 🙏🏾

