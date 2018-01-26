Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Roland Martin had a solid response to a recent tweet by Mo’Nique challenging his record for fighting for equality for Black folks. The TV One veteran set the record straight on Twitter early Friday morning.
Martin had originally tweeted at Mo’Nique’s official Twitter account with a positive message early Friday.
Mo’Nique then replied to Martin tweet with an insult aimed at the TV veteran.
Martin took the move in stride and issued an impassioned response. After coming for Martin, Mo’Nique may want to take a break from social media.
SEE ALSO:
HUD Staffer Who Cyberbullied April Ryan Follows Trump’s Lead Of Blaspheming Black Women
Facebook Admits Removing Quote From Black Blogger’s Page Was A Mistake