Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Martin set the record straight.

97.9 The Beat Staff
6 reads
Leave a comment
The 82nd Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Roland Martin had a solid response to a recent tweet by Mo’Nique challenging his record for fighting for equality for Black folks. The TV One veteran set the record straight on Twitter early Friday morning.

Martin had originally tweeted at Mo’Nique’s official Twitter account with a positive message early Friday.

Mo’Nique then replied to Martin tweet with an insult aimed at the TV veteran.

Martin took the move in stride and issued an impassioned response. After coming for Martin, Mo’Nique may want to take a break from social media.

SEE ALSO:

HUD Staffer Who Cyberbullied April Ryan Follows Trump’s Lead Of Blaspheming Black Women

Facebook Admits Removing Quote From Black Blogger’s Page Was A Mistake

King, Abernathy, & Wyatt In Montgomery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

Equality , Mo'Nique , Roland Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Little Girl Get Gangster With Her…
 3 hours ago
01.26.18
Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin…
 3 hours ago
01.26.18
Kids Know More About Donald Trump Than Some…
 4 hours ago
01.26.18
LIT: Can You Name All The Instagram Stars…
 5 hours ago
01.26.18
N.E.R.D. Performs in Los Angeles
Pharrell Performs ‘Lemon’ with N.E.R.D. on ‘Ellen’
 19 hours ago
01.25.18
This Retro Video Game Has To Be The…
 20 hours ago
01.25.18
FYI: A Few Things You Probably Should Know…
 21 hours ago
01.25.18
How Many Reese Witherspoon Legs Do You See…
 22 hours ago
01.25.18
8 Photos Of Kerry Washington Before She Went…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
LMAO: When Posing With Your Crew Goes Wrong
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
Incredible Dancers Put A New Spin On Alicia…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
Thanks To China, The World Is Closer To…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
8 Videos That Prove Jenifer Lewis Is The…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Umm: Now You Can Kiss Folks Through The…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Oprah Says She Won’t Be Running For President…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
photos