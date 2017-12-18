Entertainment News
G-Eazy and H&M

hollywoodzay
G- Eazy is set to be H&M’s face of the new brand. He has expressed that he is honored and happy to be given this opportunity.

During an interview with H&M magazine he said, “I loved what they did with The Weeknd I love what they’ve built with the brand as a whole, but particularly their collaborations with other artists and fashion houses: I just think they represent a very tasteful approach to fashion at an affordable mass-level, and I really respect it.”

Turns out G-Eazy isn’t the only one in this partnership who’s excited to see this come to life. H&M team members have made it clear that they are interested to see what this move can turn into.

This announcement came out in hand with the release of his newest album “The Beautiful and Damned” double album. He will be going on tour for this double album in 2018. He’s due to frequent in Texas a couple of times.

G-Eazy and H&M

photos