5 Years Ago Today, 20 Children And 6 Adults Were Gunned Down At Sandy Hook Elementary School

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” John 1:5 NIV. Lord, thank you for shining Your light through our little girl while she was here with us. Ana – keep shining, sweetie-girl ✨We miss you so much. #sandyhook #Newtown #grief #faith pic.twitter.com/blxYOvT2cT — Jimmy Greene (@jimmygreene) December 14, 2017

Five years ago on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and opened fire on children and staff, killing 20 kids, in addition to 6 adult staff members.

Today, Americans are remembering the tragedy and paying homage to all of the lives taken on that day, as well as having a much-needed discussion about gun control laws. Hit the flip to see what they’ve had to say.

Thinking about the 20 sets of parents who were dropping their first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary right about now, 5 years ago, the 6 families of staff members who gave their lives for someone else's children, and what they all have lived with every day since. RIP. #SandyHook — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 14, 2017

