News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

5 Years Ago Today, 20 Children And 6 Adults Were Gunned Down At Sandy Hook Elementary School

Our prayers are with the victims and their families at this time.

Global Grind Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Five years ago on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and opened fire on children and staff, killing 20 kids, in addition to 6 adult staff members.

Today, Americans are remembering the tragedy and paying homage to all of the lives taken on that day, as well as having a much-needed discussion about gun control laws. Hit the flip to see what they’ve had to say.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

sandy hook , TM

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 5 Years Ago Today, 20 Children And 6 Adults Were Gunned Down At Sandy Hook Elementary School

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 3 hours ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 4 hours ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 4 hours ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 4 hours ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 6 hours ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 17 hours ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 19 hours ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 20 hours ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 22 hours ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
photos