Is Dame Dash Trolling Stacey Dash With The ‘Honor Up’ Movie Poster?

Cousins Stacey Dash and Damon Dash may need to sort of some of their business affairs after an unreleased movie poster made its rounds on social media.

The poster promoting a movie titled Honor Up, shows an image of Stacey Dash, Damon Dash and rapper Cam’ron. According to the poster, Kanye West also serves as executive producer. Social media users questioned the authenticity after it appeared on the hip-hop mogul’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

Honor Up was shot several years ago, but according to Dash’s post, the movie is slated to release in February 2018.

On Thursday, the actress responded to the confusion with a tweet.

“I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie. I have no written contract with him or Kanye West‘s company (who I have had no dealings without all). No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for “Honor Up,” Dash wrote.

I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie. I have no written contract with him or Kanye West’s company (who I have had no dealings with at all). No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for “Honor Up.” — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) December 7, 2017

Dash had previously filed a lawsuit to remove her name and imagery from the production, BET reports.

Meanwhile, ESPN host Jemele Hill, hit Twitter an epic clapback about all the drama:

Well, well, look who’s back. Running right back to a black audience after working overtime to shame black people daily on national television. Well done. pic.twitter.com/7niuyjA3xm — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 7, 2017

Dash, a former FOX News host, probably could use a little boost from the Black community since she’s been on the outs after backing Trump in the 2016 election.

