News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Is Dame Dash Trolling Stacey Dash With The ‘Honor Up’ Movie Poster?

No one wins when the family feuds.

HelloBeautiful Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Cousins Stacey Dash and Damon Dash may need to sort of some of their business affairs after an unreleased movie poster made its rounds on social media.

The poster promoting a movie titled Honor Up, shows an image of Stacey Dash, Damon Dash and rapper Cam’ron. According to the poster, Kanye West also serves as executive producer. Social media users questioned the authenticity after it appeared on the hip-hop mogul’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

Honor Up was shot several years ago, but according to Dash’s post, the movie is slated to release in February 2018.

On Thursday, the actress responded to the confusion with a tweet.

“I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie. I have no written contract with him or Kanye West‘s company (who I have had no dealings without all). No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for “Honor Up,” Dash wrote.

Dash had previously filed a lawsuit to remove her name and imagery from the production, BET reports.

Meanwhile, ESPN host Jemele Hill, hit Twitter an epic clapback about all the drama:

Dash, a former FOX News host, probably could use a little boost from the Black community since she’s been on the outs after backing Trump in the 2016 election.

SOURCE: BET

DON’T MISS:

Can We Trade Stacey Dash For Justin Timberlake? Watch Him Sing ‘Poison’ & ‘Hit The Carlton’

Stacey Dash Calls Maxine Waters A ‘Buffoon,’ & Black Twitter Goes In

Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

7 photos Launch gallery

Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

Continue reading Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

Dame Dash , stacey dash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon &…
 5 hours ago
12.08.17
19 Nicki Minaj Instagram Moments We Pray You…
 5 hours ago
12.08.17
Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The…
 6 hours ago
12.08.17
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 7 hours ago
12.08.17
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage…
 7 hours ago
12.08.17
Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People…
 8 hours ago
12.08.17
This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer…
 8 hours ago
12.08.17
Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 1 day ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
photos