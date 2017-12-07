So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

More Than 100,000 Residents Evacuated As L.A. Wildfires Rages On

Hundreds of firefighters are working around the clock to battle fast-moving wildfires in Southern California.

Hello Beautiful
3 reads
Leave a comment
US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES

Source: KYLE GRILLOT / Getty

Los Angeles has been ablaze as a set of wildfires are ravaging parts of the city with officials evacuating more than 100,000 people. The fires span a whopping 140 square miles.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CNNhundreds of firefighters are working around the clock to battle fast-moving wildfires in Southern California as fears grow that winds might make matters worse on Thursday. Sadly, winds are expected to reach 80 miles per hour.

“We stand a fairly good chance of a very challenging night and day (Thursday),” said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior analyst for CalFire, at a news conference on the 90,000-acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
“There’s a lot of potential for some large fire growth (for this fire).”
CNN added, more than 260 Los Angeles public and charter schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Take a look:

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency for the county, freeing state resources such as the National Guard to support response efforts.

US-FIRE-FREEWAY

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

 

 

The 475-acre Skirball Fire near the tony Bel-Air area of Los Angeles startled morning commuters on Interstate 405.
The busy freeway was shut down over a 9-mile stretch for hours as the fire got closer, CNN reported.
“It was dark until I saw a gigantic ball of orange,” I-405 motorist Tiffany Lynette Anderson wrote on Instagram.
“I could feel the heat on my windows,” said Los Angeleno Joy Newcomb, who also drove by the fire.
Ventura County Thomas Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

 Praying for Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED NEWS:

Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times And Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

As Houston Faces Catastrophic Flooding And Rain, Trump Tweets A Storm Of Self-Congratulations

Officials Fear The Worst As Puerto Rico Struggles To Recover One Week After Hurricane Maria

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

10 photos Launch gallery

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Continue reading This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

"Fire" , evacuation , Los Angeles

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
photos