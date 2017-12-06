Photos
Saint West Just Celebrated His Second Birthday, And We’re Totally Here For It

As a part of the Kardashian family holiday celebration this month, future fashion mogul Saint West is featured in this year’s calendar looking too cute!

The adorable Saint celebrated his second birthday on Tuesday, posing for the family’s annual holiday calendar. He was sporting a pair of toddler blue jeans while holding onto a wrapped gift. His hair was braided back into a simple set of cornrows, giving his cheeks an opportunity to make us say “awww”!

Saint’s older sister, North, is also featured in the calendar doing her fashion slay as always. She’s wearing a denim jacket and pants with a white tank top. Get it, North!

Happy Birthday to you, Saint! You’re starting the holiday season off right!

photos