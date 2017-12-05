81-Year-Old Lady Dies In Home Fire In Grand Prairie [VIDEO]

105 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
An 81-year-old lady died yesterday related to a fire in her home in Grand Prairie.
-Farlin Ave
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
John Conyers To Retire Amid Sexual Harassment Claims, Not Resigning
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot Destruction Of The Human Race
Win The Migos Money $10k for the Holiday Text to win Contest
We Are Crazy About The Dallas Mavs (PHOTO GALLERY)
25 photos Launch gallery
We Are Crazy About The Dallas Mavs (PHOTO GALLERY)
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
comments – Add Yours