Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot Destruction Of The Human Race

Global Grind
6 reads
Leave a comment

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the last few weeks, you know about Sophia the robot citizen. She slipped up during an interview and revealed she wants to destroy the human race. Since then, she can’t be trusted. To err on the side of caution, here are 7 things to remember about the pending robot destruction of the human race that can possibly save your life.

1. She stunted on your whole life already.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot Destruction Of The Human Race

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 1 hour ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 2 hours ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 16 hours ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 17 hours ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 18 hours ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 18 hours ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 19 hours ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 20 hours ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 21 hours ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 21 hours ago
12.04.17
GQ October Cover Party With Chris Paul Sponsored By Hennessy
War and Leisure’s: “Now” by Miguel
 1 day ago
12.03.17
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
What’s in Store for Cardi B?
 2 days ago
12.03.17
Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style:…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
photos