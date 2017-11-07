DJ Kayotik
New Music: Ashanti ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Say Less”

BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Source: Epsilon / Getty

Ashanti is back with a new track and she has teamed up with none other DJ Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign. Pick up the track on iTunes and look out for her next album coming soon.

