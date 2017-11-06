DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago

djkayotik979
1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

KiD CuDi brought his ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ tour into Chicago over the weekend. During his set, he was reunited with surprised guest Kanye West aka Yeezy for a rare performance of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1.” together.

Kanye , Kanye West , kid cudi

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago
 1 hour ago
11.06.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus on SNL
 9 hours ago
11.05.17
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Cardi B Checks Promoter Who Failed To Pay…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Hilarious Sketch From ’50 Central’ Exposes Superhero Racism
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Fans At World Series Parade Use Teamwork To…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation…
 2 days ago
11.04.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out To Defend Her Aaliyah…
 2 days ago
11.04.17
This Is Why You Shouldn’t Hate On Twitter’s…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Watch What Happens When Kris Jenner Goes To…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
photos