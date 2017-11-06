Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

KiD CuDi brought his ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ tour into Chicago over the weekend. During his set, he was reunited with surprised guest Kanye West aka Yeezy for a rare performance of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1.” together.