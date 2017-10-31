97.9 The Beat TV News
6 Dead In NYC As Driver Hits Crowd, Police Open Fire [VIDEO]

farlinave
6 dead in NYC as a driver plows into a crowd. The driver did have a gun (update: the gun was fake). Police opened fire on the man and he is currently in custody. No names have been released yet regarding the victim or the driver. Check back for more updates as this story develops.

-Farlin Ave

