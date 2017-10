Decision Stands: Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott Will Miss 6 Games [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

On Monday night, Ezekiel Elliott’s 6 game suspension was reinstated in relation to domestic violence accusations. As of now, he’s scheduled to return on Dec 17 to play against the Oakland Raiders–unless his legal team has another trick up their sleeves.

