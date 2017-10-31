Wendy Williams Fainted On Live TV [VIDEO]

Global Grind

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams??? pic.twitter.com/m7joNyOy8K — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams was attempting to introduce a segment on her talk show when she started trembling and fell to the floor. After a commercial break, Wendy returned to set and said of the scary moment, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out…But you know what, I’m a champ and I’m back.”

Watch up top.

