Wendy Williams Fainted On Live TV [VIDEO]

It was a really scary moment.

Wendy Williams was attempting to introduce a segment on her talk show when she started trembling and fell to the floor. After a commercial break, Wendy returned to set and said of the scary moment, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out…But you know what, I’m a champ and I’m back.”

Watch up top.

photos