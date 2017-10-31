Joseline Hernandez On Repairing Her Relationship With Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Joseline Hernandez came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She addressed all of the headlines about she and Stevie J’s custody battle. There was a lot of tension between them, she says, but now they’ve worked things out. She reflects on their relationship from the beginning, and claims some of the responsibility for when things were sour between them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Joseline also reflects on her 20s, and the amazing place she is in at 30 years old. She talks about going to music school, and taking her daughter to school. Joseline talks about moving to Miami, reconnecting with her Latin roots, and putting it into her music. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Talks About “Love & Hip-Hop” Looking Too Fake Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Why She Was So Upset With Mona Scott-Young [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Comes For Headkrack For Saying She’s Not A Princess Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]