Khalid performs “Young Dumb & Broke” on ‘The Late Show’

khalid backstage

Source: jesse salazar / jesse salazar

El Paso Texas’ very own Khalid hit ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ for a live rendition of his radio smash “Young Dumb & Broke”. His American Teen album was just certified platinum. Congrats!

Continue reading Khalid performs "Young Dumb & Broke" on 'The Late Show'

