LADIES! This Is What You Need To Know About Dave Ea$t To Shoot Your Shot! [VIDEO]

Hot 107.5

Ace is doing it for the ladies! She asked Dave Ea$t a few questions that’ll help you shoot your shot!! Find out what his favorite meal is, what TV/movies he likes to Netflix & Chill with, what turns him on, what features he looks for in a lady and SO much more.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Watch the FULL interview below. And good luck shooting your shot!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!