Surviving R. Kelly: Another Woman Shares Her Story

Rolling Stone talked to one of R. Kelly's long-term girlfriends about the allegations that have followed the singer since the early 90's.

Global Grind Staff
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Sexual predators around Hollywood are being exposed left and right, but Rolling Stone hasn’t lost focus on R. Kelly.

A former radio host who left her job and life to join Kelly on the road explains how she and other women are manipulated and abused.

Jones was moved to share her story after seeing the parents of 22-year-old Joycelyn Savage beg for their daughter back from December 2016 to August 2017.

Jones told Rolling Stone, “I want them to not be so dismissive towards the women that are speaking out.”

Read Jones’ full story here:

“We’re not just rolling over out of bed and saying, ‘Hmm, let me just make up a story about R. Kelly today. Let me make it sound similar to something that he’s already been accused of and put my own remix to it just [because] I want some attention.’ [Anyone who has spoken out] has gotten annihilated in the press [and] from fans.

“And then they judge people by how they look: ‘She’s too old, he wouldn’t go for her, this bitch is lying.’ Any little thing to justify what he’s doing to people,” Jones continues, her voice rising.

“It pisses me off that people that really did suffer and go through the things that they did and wanted to kill themselves are still ashamed, in hiding, embarrassed and just afraid overall to speak out. The backlash from it will make you feel like [you wish you’d] never talked about it. And all this has been replaying in my head and I’m like, ‘Fuck that. I’m not letting this be me.’”

