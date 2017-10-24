News & Gossip
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call With Janet Jackson

There's only one reaction if Janet Jackson calls your phone.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Most singers today look up to Janet Jackson and VII singer Teyana Taylor is no different.

From her iconic dance moves, to the subject matter of love and sex, Jackson’s influence is seen in most of the music videos and performances we see today. Taylor, a life-long fan, has repeatedly made her love for Jackson known, even replicating the singer’s outfit from the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards at this year’s ceremony.

On Sunday, Janet posted a photo of herself FaceTiming Taylor who was clearly shooketh from the look of things.

“@teyanataylor I meant what I said. You’re so beautiful. Can’t wait to meet you in person. Love and Blessings,” Jackson wrote in the caption.

On Monday Taylor shared a video of the conversation, taken by her NBA baller husband Iman Shumpert. According to Taylor’s post, earlier in the day she was scheduled to meet up with Jackson face to face but her flight was delayed.

The whole event discouraged her, but she immediately cheered up when she got the call from Jackson.

“You are the reason why I LOVE THIS,” Taylor wrote. “Putting PASSION, LOVE & SOUL on stage and creating sexy music!”

Yes I cried like a baby but so what! I love you and thank you for ur beautiful words and taking out the time to call me before ya show,” she continued.

Teyana girl we don’t blame you. Fangirl on.

