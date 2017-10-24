News & Gossip
Why The NFL Will Go Under If It Doesn’t Embrace Black Culture

The NBA figured this out in the 1980's.

Global Grind Staff
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

The Undefeated published a well-researched article explaining why the NFL is quickly losing relevance with young people.

Concerns about concussions and players’ legal issues have definitely hurt the league’s image in the past few years. But this piece by David Dennis Jr. argues that the biggest reason for the NFL’s dip in popularity is its failure to embrace Black culture.

Dennis believes that by discouraging the self-expression of stars like Cam Newton and Odell Beckham Jr., the league is limiting its ability to connect with fans on social media. Basically, the NFL’s decision to appease it’s mostly White viewers over it’s mostly Black players has hurt it’s brand over the years.

As the NBA’s global popularity skies, second only to soccer, all signs point to an NFL strike in 2021.

According to Dennis, the lockout would only speed up the NFL’s slow march toward’s becoming an old man’s game (i.e., baseball).

 

Read the full story here.

NBA , nfl

photos