Justin Timberlake Is Doing The Half-Time Show

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Justin Timberlake shared on Twitter some exciting news. He announced that he will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime. He posted a video featuring himself and Jimmy Fallon revealing the news with some clever word play.
Pepsi also confirmed that this was true. On the company’s twitter they went on to tweet “It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we’ll see you on Feb 4!”. The Super Bowl is scheduled to happen February 4th in Minneapolis, Minn.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Super Bowl 2018 is going to be one for the books. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how Justin Timberlake makes his performance stick out from those who preceded him such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours