Justin Timberlake Is Doing The Half-Time Show

Pepsi also confirmed that this was true. On the company’s twitter they went on to tweet “It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we’ll see you on Feb 4!”. The Super Bowl is scheduled to happen February 4th in Minneapolis, Minn. 

Super Bowl 2018 is going to be one for the books. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how Justin Timberlake makes his performance stick out from those who preceded him such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

photos