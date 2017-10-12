Coach To Change It’s Brand Name To Tapestry And People Are Upset

Photos
Handbag company Coach is making a couple of changes, including the name of their products. On Wednesday, the company announced their new name will be Tapestry, Inc. The 76-year old company also serves as home to Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

This news didn’t hold well with many of the company’s supporters; some claimed the name doesn’t identify with leather handbags at all.  In addition to the 2 percent decrease in company shares after the announcement, folks took to Twitter to express their disdain with the news.

While the Manhattan-based company is changing it’s name, the “Coach” label on the handbags will remain. The official name change will go into effect October 31st.

Will this new change stop you from buying Coach bags? Take our poll below and check out their recent designs here.


