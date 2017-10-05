The Case For Replacing The U.S. National Anthem With The Dipset Anthem

This young lady is so New York she doesn’t even have to speak to make an airtight case for dropping the US National Anthem and replacing it with the “Dipset Anthem.”
The du-rag, the Yankees bomber jacket, the harlem shake, the Timbs and the Milly Rock for good measure – really, who can argue with that?
