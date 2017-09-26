We’re Partnering With Methodist For Mammogram Month

97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 will be partnering with Methodist Health System to provide FREE mammogram screenings and to educate the DFW Metroplex, by spreading awareness about the importance of early detection, to help stop the spread of breast cancer. Throughout the month of October 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 will be attending and promoting different locations throughout Dallas, for our listeners to receive a FREE mammogram screening using the new MSH 3-D Mobile unit or to schedule a screening at MHD for Mamo Mondays.
Listed below are the dates, locations, and what stations will be attending each screening.
MAJIC 94.5
- 10/2 – 5pm to 7pm – Methodist Dallas – 1441 N Beckley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203 – Talent: Cindi B and DJ Teaze
- 10/14 – 11am to 1pm – Jenny’s Beauty Supply – 4343 Gannon Ln, Dallas, TX 75237 – Talent: Cindi B
- 10/22 – 10am to 12pm – Friendship West Baptist Church – 2020 W. Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75232 – Talent: Indy B or Cindi B
97.9 The Beat
- 10/12 – 11am to 1pm – MLK Center – 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX, 75215 – Talent: Veda Loca
