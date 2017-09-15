DFWFORHTOWN: Z-RO And 14 Other Texas Artists Collaborate On Song ‘Texas 2Gether’

Rapper Z-RO And 14 other Texas artists collaborate on song ‘Texas 2Gether’ to help rebuild the city of Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey. 100% of the proceeds will go to supporting that cause.
Click Here To Stream or Purchase Song ‘Texas 2Gether‘
Below is a list of all of the Texas artists featured on this historic track–repping from the DFW to HTown:
- Z-RO
- Paul Wall
- Slim Thug
- Lil’ Keke
- GT Garza
- Lil Flip
- Mike-D
- Big Baby Flava
- Yella Beezy
- Trapboy Freddy
- DSR
- Flexinfab
- Dorrough
- Lil Ronny MothaF
- Goldie The Gasman
