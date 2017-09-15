Radio One Exclusives
DFWFORHTOWN: Z-RO And 14 Other Texas Artists Collaborate On Song 'Texas 2Gether'

Texas 2Gether

Texas 2Gether

Rapper Z-RO And 14 other Texas artists collaborate on song ‘Texas 2Gether’ to help rebuild the city of Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey. 100% of the proceeds will go to supporting that cause.

Click Here To Stream or Purchase Song ‘Texas 2Gether

Below is a list of all of the Texas artists featured on this historic track–repping from the DFW to HTown:

  • Z-RO
  • Paul Wall
  • Slim Thug
  • Lil’ Keke
  • GT Garza
  • Lil Flip
  • Mike-D
  • Big Baby Flava
  • Yella Beezy
  • Trapboy Freddy
  • DSR
  • Flexinfab
  • Dorrough
  • Lil Ronny MothaF
  • Goldie The Gasman

 

