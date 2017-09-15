DFWFORHTOWN: Z-RO And 14 Other Texas Artists Collaborate On Song ‘Texas 2Gether’

Rapper Z-RO And 14 other Texas artists collaborate on song ‘Texas 2Gether’ to help rebuild the city of Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey. 100% of the proceeds will go to supporting that cause.

Click Here To Stream or Purchase Song ‘Texas 2Gether‘

Below is a list of all of the Texas artists featured on this historic track–repping from the DFW to HTown:

Z-RO

Paul Wall

Slim Thug

Lil’ Keke

GT Garza

Lil Flip

Mike-D

Big Baby Flava

Yella Beezy

Trapboy Freddy

DSR

Flexinfab

Dorrough

Lil Ronny MothaF

Goldie The Gasman

