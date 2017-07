Join Us At The Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair On August 4th!

The 21st Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fair will be presented by Walmart and Sam’s Club on Friday, August 4, 2017, at Fair Park’s Automobile and Centennial Buildings.

The Mayor’s Back to School Fair is a collaborative effort between the City of Dallas, Dallas area schools, public health departments, state agencies, non-profit organizations, corporations and hundreds of volunteers.

Together, we help economically disadvantaged children start off the new school year with many of their school-related needs met in a ‘one-stop destination.’

Register to attend The Mayor’s Back to School Fair is a family-friendly event. It provides parents and schoolchildren an opportunity to increase awareness and availability of education, health and social services through interactive, informative activities, displays and entertainment.Recipients of school supplies must be public school children grades Pre-K–12th grade who reside in the City of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school; and who meet eligibility requirements. Pre-register at one of our pre-registration events

Complete and bring this registration form with you (copies of registration forms will also be available at all pre-registration events)

Información en español To pre-register, parents and/or guardians of students must fill out the registration form and provide the following information: a valid picture ID

proof of City of Dallas residency, and

and proof of income You can also register by mail. Complete and mail this registration form

Deadline to pre-register by mail is July 15 Send a completed application and copies of documentation to:

MBTSF

3232 McKinney Avenue #855

Dallas, TX 75204

Attend a pre-registration event Save time and waiting in lines and pre-registerfor the Mayor’s Back to School Fair! Thursday, June 22; 10 a.m. – Noon

Walmart Supercenter

4122 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy.

Dallas, TX 75244 Thursday, July 13; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Highland Hills Branch Library

6200 Bonnie View Rd.

Dallas, TX 75241 Friday, July 14; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus

802 South Buckner Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75217 Saturday, July 15; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Erik Jonsson Central Library

1515 Young St.

Dallas, TX 75201 Sunday, July 16; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Dallas West Branch Library

2332 Singleton Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75212 Tuesday, July 18;3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

George Peabody Elementary School

3101 Raydell Pl.

Dallas, TX 75211 Tuesday, July 18; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tom W. Field Elementary School

2151 Royal Ln.

Dallas, TX 75229 Wednesday, July 19; 3p.m.–5 p.m.

H&R Block

5610 Lemmon Ave.

Dallas, TX 75209 Wednesday, July 19; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Baylor Scott &White Health and Wellness Center at Juanita J. Craft Recreation Center

4500 Spring Ave.

Dallas, TX 75210 Thursday, July 20; 11 a.m. –Noon

YouthWorld

1121 W. Wheatland Rd.

Dallas, TX 75232 Thursday, July 20; 5:30p.m. –7:30 p.m.

LochwoodBranch Library

11221 Lochwood Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75218 Friday, July 21; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 22;10a.m. – 2p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dallas

2800 N. Hampton Rd.

Dallas, TX 75212 Tuesday, July 25; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Prairie Creek Branch Library

9606 Lake June Rd.

Dallas, TX 75217 Wednesday, July 26; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

H&R Block

1515 N. Cockrell Hill Rd.

Dallas, TX 75211 Thursday, July 27; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

H&R Block

655 W. Illinois Ave.

Dallas, TX 75224 Thursday, July 27; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center

1225 Willowdell Dr.

Dallas, Texas 75243 Friday, July 28; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 29; 10 a.m. – Noon

Cobb Field House

1702 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75210

For more information please visit www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com

