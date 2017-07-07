Tyga Weighs In On The Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Feud

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Tyga decides to chimes in on the Rob & Blac Chyna saga.
It looks like Tyga aint sweating the on-going feud between Rob Kardashian & his former baby mama Blac Chyna. In fact, he’s trying to stay away from it all & just focus on being a good dad he says.
TMZ caught up with T-Rawww at LAX and asked him what his thoughts were on the whole situation. While Tyga remained quiet verbally, he gave a grimacing look on his face, telling us all we needed to hear (see for yourself below).
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours