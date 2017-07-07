Tyga Weighs In On The Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Feud

It looks like Tyga aint sweating the on-going feud between Rob Kardashian & his former baby mama Blac Chyna. In fact, he’s trying to stay away from it all & just focus on being a good dad he says.

TMZ caught up with T-Rawww at LAX and asked him what his thoughts were on the whole situation. While Tyga remained quiet verbally, he gave a grimacing look on his face, telling us all we needed to hear (see for yourself below).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!