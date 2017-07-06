DJ Kayotik
Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”

djkayotik979
Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26

Source: George Napolitano / Getty

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

 

As a Harlem New York native and entertainment mogul, Puff has been able to establish himself as a style icon. Take a look at Diddy’s vibe as he goes sneaker shopping and talk culture. If you haven’t already make sure you check out Puff’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story documentary on iTunes / apple music.

