Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As a Harlem New York native and entertainment mogul, Puff has been able to establish himself as a style icon. Take a look at Diddy’s vibe as he goes sneaker shopping and talk culture. If you haven’t already make sure you check out Puff’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story documentary on iTunes / apple music.