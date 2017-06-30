Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are Republicans Finally Standing Up For What’s Right? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Republican leaders have slowly begun to speak up about the GOP’s proposed health care plan, which will undoubtedly exacerbate the problems that the U.S. is already facing with health care. Starting with leaving millions of people uninsured, the GOP bill will do nothing to fix any of the problems Republicans have been so outspoken about over the last few years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But something has begun happening in the last few days- even GOP leaders are objecting to the new bill. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Democrats Could Take Control Back From Republicans [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Senator Nina Turner Explains Why A Lot Of Democrats Didn’t Vote In Election 2016 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: What Republicans Won’t Tell You About Obamacare [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)

20 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)

Continue reading Are Republicans Finally Standing Up For What’s Right? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)

Republicans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 hours ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 hours ago
06.30.17
Chance The Rapper Giving A Major Donation To…
 7 hours ago
06.30.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 8 hours ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 10 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 24 hours ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
photos