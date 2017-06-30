Are Republicans Finally Standing Up For What’s Right? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Republican leaders have slowly begun to speak up about the GOP’s proposed health care plan, which will undoubtedly exacerbate the problems that the U.S. is already facing with health care. Starting with leaving millions of people uninsured, the GOP bill will do nothing to fix any of the problems Republicans have been so outspoken about over the last few years.

But something has begun happening in the last few days- even GOP leaders are objecting to the new bill. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

