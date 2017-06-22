DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: Desiigner “Outlet”

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
desiigner

Source: Getty / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Better late than never, Desiigner decides to drop a visual for his single “Outlet”!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Here’s a previous video:

G.O.O.D. Music’s Desiigner wilds out on the set of a photo shoot in this ad with Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott , Desiigner

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Desiigner “Outlet”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING
O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mahershala Ali Talks Racial Profiling, Patriotism And Being…
 3 days ago
06.19.17
NYLON Midnight Garden Party
Listen to Chris Brown and Ray J’s ‘Burn…
 3 days ago
06.19.17
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 3 days ago
06.19.17
Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter…
 3 days ago
06.19.17
photos