NEW and NOW | Fat Joe, Remy Ma – Heartbreak (Official Video) ft. The-Dream, Vindata [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Fat Joe, Brandy, Leonardo DiCaprio, & More
1. Lou Ferrigno hulks out at the “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” Los Angeles Premiere at iPic Theaters.Source:Splash News 1 of 10
2. Alicia Keys was on chill mode on her way into MSG for the U2 concert in New York.Source:Splash News 2 of 10
3. Who you texting, Leo? Is your St. Tropez bae ready, or nah?Source:Splash News 3 of 10
4. Wearing an unbuttoned white shirt with black bra, Hailee Steinfeld dances and gyrates around a cubed mirror while shooting the “Love Myself” music video in Downtown Los Angeles.Source:Splash News 4 of 10
5. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, aka the White Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, were spotted hand-in-hand while out and about in New York City.Source:Splash News 5 of 10
6. Stand down, Bey Hive. It’s just Beyonce running through the tourists in Times Square, attempting to go unseen. She dashed past a large Happy Hour sign, with her hair flowing in the breeze.Source:Splash News 6 of 10
7. That Hilfiger boy should be mad right now. His ex Rita Ora was looking so good during a recent performance.Source:Splash News 7 of 10
8. Fat Joe took a selfie outside of the L.A. hot spot Bootsy Bellows Nightclub in West Hollywood, CA.Source:Splash News 8 of 10
9. Zendaya is perfection while walking down the block in NYC.Source:Splash News 9 of 10
10. They know who Brandy is now. The singer/actress was snapped ahead of her Broadway show.Source:Splash News 10 of 10
