DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’

djkayotik979
DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

DJ Khaled and his son Asahd were on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ for his first televised debut. During Khaled’s interview, he discussed his new album and shed some details on last week’s video shoot for “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful‘ drops Friday (June 16).

DJ Khaled , live with kelly , RYAN , ryan Seacrest

