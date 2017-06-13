DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
DJ Khaled and his son Asahd were on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ for his first televised debut. During Khaled’s interview, he discussed his new album and shed some details on last week’s video shoot for “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful‘ drops Friday (June 16).
