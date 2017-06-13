NEW and NOW | Twista – Baddest (Official Video) ft. Cap1 [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

The legend Twista is back with some heat and it’s not bad. Cap hitting the track hard with the disrespectful bars. Twista is not rapping as fast as he used to. There are moments where you are reminded of his fast delivery but over all a much slower delivery from him. I’ll give the song 3 out of 5 #Kruzies. What say you?
Meet The Foineee Strippers Behind ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Vivica A. Fox Premieres ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’1 of 11
2. Michael BolwaireSource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Michael BolwaireSource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Andrew “Penetration” WilliamsSource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Profit The ProblemSource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Jonathan “Heat” MartinezSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Greg ‘White Chocolate’ JacksonSource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Greg ‘White Chocolate’ JacksonSource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Steven ‘Charm’ BeckSource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. 15624179_909276142542667_1317406017465614336_n.jpg?ig_cache_key=MTQxODU0MzU1NTk5NjQwMjgxMwSource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Christian ‘Slo-Motion’ DennisSource:Instagram 11 of 11
