NEW and NOW | Meek Mill – Whatever You Need ft. Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

How do I say this, I really like Meek no matter what the outcome between him and Drake. Meek got that Adrenalin rush music. That what he does for me. But this joint is all radio. Yes the classic sample is a nice touch but I want more turn up when it comes from Meek. Overall good song its just not my cup of tea. What say You?

