2 Chains, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The Shop”

djkayotik979
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

2 Chainz sits down to have some barber shop talk with LeBron James, Draymond Green, and others. From sports, music, and culture, watch the entertainers converse about various topics over haircuts. ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ is due 6/17. Pre-order here.

2 Chainz , Draymond Green , Lebron James

photos