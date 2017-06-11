2 Chains, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The Shop”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat



2 Chainz sits down to have some barber shop talk with LeBron James, Draymond Green, and others. From sports, music, and culture, watch the entertainers converse about various topics over haircuts. ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ is due 6/17. Pre-order here.