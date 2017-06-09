Trey Songz Gets Fondled By Female Fan During Live Performance

Can we say Triggaaaa…
In a video that’s been circulating all over the internet, Trey aka “Mr. Steal Your Girl” got more than he bargained for when he got close to the front row. You can see a woman (who hasn’t been identified) reach up and touch his groin area, hoping to perhaps size the R&B singer up? In any event, he immediately backs away and good-naturedly wags a finger at her.
You can watch the video footage below.
