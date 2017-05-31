The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks partnership with 300 Entertainment.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As we all know, Irv Gotti and his brother Chris Gotti built a legendary record label in hip-hop culture, Murda Inc. Bringing us acts like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Lloyd, Murda Inc was the most popular label on Def Jam. Last week we mentioned the possible relaunch of the label. Well it looks like its officially become a reality. Irv has announced he is relaunching the infamous label, this time partnering with 300 ENT. Irv has had a long successful working relationship with Kevin Lyles and Lyor Cohen, so let’s see if he can recreate that magic. Congrats Irv Gotti!