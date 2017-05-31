The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks partnership with 300 Entertainment.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As we all know, Irv Gotti and his brother Chris Gotti built a legendary record label in hip-hop culture, Murda Inc. Bringing us acts like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Lloyd, Murda Inc was the most popular label on Def Jam. Last week we mentioned the possible relaunch of the label. Well it looks like its officially become a reality. Irv has announced he is relaunching the infamous label, this time partnering with 300 ENT. Irv has had a long successful working relationship with Kevin Lyles and Lyor Cohen, so let’s see if he can recreate that magic. Congrats Irv Gotti!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours