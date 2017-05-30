Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get His Own Street

Jesse Salazar
Fans have created a petition for Big Pun to be honored with a street on East 163rd Street and Rogers Place in the Bronx and could go before city council representatives. City Councilman Rafael Salamanca told a local news station if residents support the proposal, he will bring the idea to a vote.

The move, headed by Pun’s son Chris Rivers, said back in an interview in 2014 “I think for the people of the Bronx that that grew up listening to him, were inspired by his words and the millions of people that heard his music and it changed their lives, I think it would be amazing to see something more concrete.”

Chris’ idea seems to be headed in the right direction, and with ‘Tribe Called Quest’ member Phife Dawg recently getting a street named after him in Queens, the vision seems more promising, even after a previous attempt to rename the street was unsuccessful. However, fans still honored Pun with a giant mural and a makeshift street sign that was removed by city officials shortly after.

Big Pun passed away in 2000 due to a heart attack.

 

